Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. 1,516,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $111,993,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 544,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.