Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.21.
Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. 1,516,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $111,993,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 544,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
