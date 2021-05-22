Barclays Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $82.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. UBS Group raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,310. L Brands has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

