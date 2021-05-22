Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK remained flat at $$13.10 during midday trading on Friday. 128,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.91 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

