Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HRX. TD Securities upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.80.

TSE:HRX traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.01. The firm has a market cap of C$638.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.48.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

