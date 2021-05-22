Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. 296,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $575,626.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,350 shares in the company, valued at $21,851,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,374. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. CWM LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

