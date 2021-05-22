Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Robert W. Baird

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $369.53.

NYSE DECK traded up $24.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.76. 1,127,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,352. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $353.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.06 and a 200-day moving average of $310.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

