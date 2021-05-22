Sigma Planning Corp Sells 41,910 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 41,910 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $131.46. 8,673,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,432,473. The company has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

