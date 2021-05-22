Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,105,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,733. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a PE ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

