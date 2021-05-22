MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $60.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.79.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,561. MetLife has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.42%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

