Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $12.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.40 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

LMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of LMST stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.07. 8,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,910. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

