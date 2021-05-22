Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FMCC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Freddie Mac from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Freddie Mac from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 480,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,727. Freddie Mac has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.52.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freddie Mac (FMCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.