Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FMCC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Freddie Mac from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Freddie Mac from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Freddie Mac Company Profile
Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freddie Mac (FMCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.