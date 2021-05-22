ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

ATSAF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

