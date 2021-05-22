CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CareRx from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

CHHHF remained flat at $$5.41 on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91. CareRx has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

