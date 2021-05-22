Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of LGDTF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.40. 135,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

