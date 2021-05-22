The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $178.35. 2,113,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,946. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.66. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Argus dropped their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

