Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,177. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

