Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,830 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,574. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

