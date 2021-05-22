Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 50,676 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 373.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $32,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,075. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.69 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $536.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

