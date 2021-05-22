Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 849 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $38,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $46.22. 4,640,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

