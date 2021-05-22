First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.48. 1,021,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

