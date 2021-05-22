Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $176.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

