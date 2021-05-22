Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,945. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $42.99 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

