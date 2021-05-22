dHedge DAO Reaches Market Cap of $18.96 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00004269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $18.96 million and $4.40 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.83 or 0.00879853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00091014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

DHT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,669,708 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

