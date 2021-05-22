Andreve Vicente Ariztegui Sells 1,100 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,690. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 145.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14,374.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

