Zacks Investment Research Lowers Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. 17,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 90,712 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.