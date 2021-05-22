RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $19,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,321.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $21,140.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $22,660.00.

On Monday, March 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $21,910.00.

On Monday, March 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,546. The stock has a market cap of $467.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $41.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

