Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Robert D. Haas Sells 44,531 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $1,215,250.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,250.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEVI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,627. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

