JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $84.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.17. 5,414,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,081,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $5,084,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $16,654,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,594,230 shares of company stock valued at $109,265,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

