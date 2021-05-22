Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 11,997 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,997 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.73, for a total transaction of $2,888,037.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $974,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.42. 1,479,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,496. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

