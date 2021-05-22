Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. 883,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,941. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.33.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $92,803,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Smartsheet by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $72,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

