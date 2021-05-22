Melanie M. Kennedy Sells 661 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.12. 1,605,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.05 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,104,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

