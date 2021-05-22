Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at C$7,440,424.

TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,216. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$41.95 and a 1 year high of C$72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.14.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. CIBC upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.50.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.