Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Major Shareholder Holdings A/S Novo Sells 475,000 Shares

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $6,602,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,749,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,482. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.