LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $166.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.72.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.77. The stock had a trading volume of 462,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,250,448.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $1,193,814.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,083.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,768 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,614. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in LPL Financial by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

