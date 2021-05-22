Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

NYSE:UVE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.04. 108,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,371. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $438.27 million, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 203,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 76,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

