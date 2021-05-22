Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $460.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $420.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $370.92.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $19.49 on Friday, hitting $358.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,114. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.73 and a 200 day moving average of $341.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $115.65 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $695,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,481.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,478,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

