Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 51,030,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,589,658. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 148,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

