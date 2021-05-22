Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.22

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.22 and traded as high as $16.91. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 12,197 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $154.69 million, a P/E ratio of -113.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 82.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

