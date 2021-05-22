SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.92

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $15.29. SLR Senior Investment shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 47,355 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUNS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $242.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 8,457 shares of SLR Senior Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $129,899.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,816.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

