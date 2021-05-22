YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) were up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

About YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.