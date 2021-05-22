Seth B. Cohen Sells 15,807 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $27,504.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares in the company, valued at $518,906.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSLT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. 636,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,499. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $286.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

