StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $22,831.25 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $22,831.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of StoneX Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.40. 57,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,280. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
