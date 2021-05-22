StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $22,831.25 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $22,831.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.40. 57,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,280. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

