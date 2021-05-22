Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $222,763.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,204 shares of company stock valued at $797,789. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. CWM LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $13,902,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 206,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 674,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,393. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

