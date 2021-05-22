Benchmark Cuts Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Price Target to $20.00

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GNOG remained flat at $$9.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 21,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,052. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

