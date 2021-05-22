Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.68 million.

Shares of IONS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. 990,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.05.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.