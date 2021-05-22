Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.68 million.
Shares of IONS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. 990,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $64.37.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.