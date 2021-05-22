Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 1,917 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 600,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,717. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after acquiring an additional 88,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,250,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.
