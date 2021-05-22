Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 1,917 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 600,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,717. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after buying an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after acquiring an additional 88,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,250,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

