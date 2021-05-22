Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $65.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lifted by Compass Point from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. 1,036,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,017. Comerica has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

