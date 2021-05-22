Telsey Advisory Group Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $60.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.10.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434,959 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Capri by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.