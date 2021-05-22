Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.86 ($15.12).

FRA:TKA traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting €9.62 ($11.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,244 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.24. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

