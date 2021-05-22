Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.81 ($99.78).

ETR DAI traded up €0.39 ($0.46) on Friday, hitting €75.53 ($88.86). The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daimler has a 52-week low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a 52-week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

